ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

[PAST EVENT] Physics Undergraduate Research Showcase

College of William and Mary
 2 days ago

Since research is a cornerstone of the physics major, physics students are routinely...

events.wm.edu

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

MIT Engineers Develop a Flexible, Paper-Thin Loudspeaker

The flexible, thin-film device has the potential to make any surface into a low-power, high-quality audio source. MIT engineers have developed a paper-thin loudspeaker that can turn any surface into an active audio source. This thin-film loudspeaker produces sound with minimal distortion while using just a fraction of the energy...
ELECTRONICS
ScienceBlog.com

An improved approach to the ‘Travelling Salesperson Problem’

A new approach to solving the Travelling Salesperson Problem – one of the most difficult questions in computer science – significantly outperforms current approaches. A notorious theoretical question that has puzzled researchers for 90 years, the Travelling Salesperson Problem also has real relevance to industry today. Essentially a question about how best to combine a set of tasks so that they can be performed in the fastest and most efficient way, finding good solutions to the problem can greatly help improve sectors such as transport and logistics.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The 74

From Pre-K to the Workforce, Time to Reimagine State Data Systems

The pandemic continues to expose the existing inequalities, inefficiencies and siloed nature of the country’s child care, education and workforce systems. Frontline workers lacked a way to identify child care options. High school students studying virtually lacked information about postsecondary opportunities. Workers who lost their jobs didn’t know where to turn to look for other […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undergraduate Research#Design#Cornerstone#Epad
scitechdaily.com

Learning Chemical Networks Give Life a Chiral Twist – Symmetry Breaking To Optimize Energy Harvesting

Chirality preference in living matter may arise spontaneously to optimize energy harvesting. When one holds a right hand in front of a mirror, the reflected image of a left hand can be seen, and vice versa. Louis Pasteur observed in 1848 that organic molecules are similar to human hands in that they occur in mirror-image pairs of left- and right-handed versions. We now know that this handedness, or chirality (from the Greek word for “hand”), is a hallmark of organic molecules.
CHEMISTRY
Idaho State Journal

Battelle Energy Alliance donates $1 million to support CEI's Future Tech building

Officials from Battelle Energy Alliance, the company that manages Idaho National Laboratory, presented a $1 million check to the College of Eastern Idaho on Wednesday to support the college’s upcoming Future Tech building. “It is my absolute pleasure to make a donation of $1 million over the next five years to support the Future Tech building at CEI,” INL director John Wagner said. “I’m very proud to be a part of an organization that is Battelle that their mission is science and technology and education...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Phys.org

Research team follows nearly 8,000 paths towards better cell factories

Microorganisms that efficiently convert plant biomass into renewable biofuels and biochemicals play a major role in the sustainable society of the future. However, the efficiency of these microbial cell factories is inhibited by several compounds that are released as biomass is degraded into sugars, which the cell factories then convert. How can these bioprocesses be improved? Researchers in industrial biotechnology at Chalmers University are now one step closer to a solution and have published their results in Biotechnology Advances.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Machine learning, harnessed to extreme computing, aids fusion energy development

MIT research scientists Pablo Rodriguez-Fernandez and Nathan Howard have just completed one of the most demanding calculations in fusion science—predicting the temperature and density profiles of a magnetically confined plasma via first-principles simulation of plasma turbulence. Solving this problem by brute force is beyond the capabilities of even the most advanced supercomputers. Instead, the researchers used an optimization methodology developed for machine learning to dramatically reduce the CPU time required while maintaining the accuracy of the solution.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
contagionlive.com

Addressing the Shortage of Medical Laboratory Professionals

These paramount medical personnel behind the scenes are facing staffing challenges that could be bordering on a national crisis in public health. The average person will receive 42 laboratory tests in their lifetime. According to the American Clinical Laboratory Association, there are more than 7 billion clinical lab tests performed in the US annually. Add to this, the millions of COVID-19 tests administered over the last 2 years, and the strain this has put on medical laboratory professionals is immense. Although this profession is responsible for all the lab tests administered, there is a shortage in the number of professionals working in the field, and the future predictions for new people entering laboratory sciences makes it more dire.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Harvard Health

Making 3D printing truly 3D

Don’t be fooled by the name. While 3D printers do print tangible objects (and quite well), how they do the job doesn’t actually happen in 3D, but rather in regular old 2D. Working to change that is a group of former and current researchers from the Rowland Institute at Harvard.
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceBlog.com

MIT engineers introduce the Oreometer

When you twist open an Oreo cookie to get to the creamy center, you’re mimicking a standard test in rheology — the study of how a non-Newtonian material flows when twisted, pressed, or otherwise stressed. MIT engineers have now subjected the sandwich cookie to rigorous materials tests to get to the center of a tantalizing question: Why does the cookie’s cream stick to just one wafer when twisted apart?
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy