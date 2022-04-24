ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture talks bird flu resurgence

By Leslie Santibanez-Molina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa — After a two week hiatus, the state of Iowa is now seeing a resurgence in Avian influenza cases. Iowa is one of the states that has been the hardest hit by Avian influenza, with the most recent case of the virus reported in Bremer County....

