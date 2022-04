OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The member of a historic minor league Oak Ridge team is expected to throw the first pitch at a Wildcat game on Monday. Ronald Graham played with the Oak Ridge Bombers. The team was a group of Black baseball players who played from the 1940s through the 1960s. He was invited back to Oak Ridge by current baseball coach Travis Free, asking them to throw the first pitches during the season.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO