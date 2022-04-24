ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New signings — Austin FC introduces its Special Olympics Unified Team

By Andrew Schnitker
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC celebrated new signings Sunday. The club hosted its Special Olympics Unified Team signing day at the St. David’s Performance Center.

Austin FC partnered with Special Olympics Texas in 2020. Teams will play in exhibition games before or after Austin FC home games.

Maxi Urruti lifts Austin FC to 1st place with 3-0 win over Vancouver

On Sunday, athletes took signing day photos in front of the Austin FC backdrop and settled in to play some soccer.

“I feel awesome, I feel like I’m part of a great team. I hope Austin FC goes to the championship, but we will try our best and see how long it takes us,” Parker Mathews told KXAN.

Austin FC will help the new squad practice and prepare for a series of upcoming matches.

