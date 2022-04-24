ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Rally held on Woodward in support of Grand Rapids community, Patrick Lyoya’s family

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRallies and protests for Patrick Lyoya, a man shot to death by a Grand Rapids police officer, have taken place all across the country. On Sunday, protestors marched up Woodward with one powerful pause. “Today we’re standing in solidarity with the Grand Rapids community as well as Patrick Lyoya’s...

Bill
3d ago

Thanks to Ferguson 67% of Americans are now afraid they will be shot simply for trying to wrestle a gun away from a cop

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Patrick Lyoya's criminal record 'irrelevant,' says family attorney, Ven Johnson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ven Johnson, one of the attorneys representing Patrick Lyoya's family, is addressing Lyoya's criminal record in West Michigan. Some have questioned whether or not an active warrant might have played a role in his client's actions leading up to the fatal officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop on Monday, April 4 near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Patrick Lyoya’s troubles with police may have prompted his resistance to officer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Patrick Lyoya had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when pulled over in the traffic stop that culminated in a fatal struggle with a police officer. Attorney Ven Johnson said that his client’s record is “completely irrelevant” because the officer had no information about Lyoya other than he was driving a car with mismatched license plates.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Flint Journal

Man dead, teen shot by intruder at Michigan home

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
DETROIT, MI
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘This was a human rights issue’: Over 1,000 people gather to mourn Lyoya, call for justice

A packed church of more than 1,000 people from across the world on Friday mourned and celebrated the life of Patrick Lyoya with prayers, song and a call for justice.  “I come here today to … tell you this can not end today,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy at Lyoya’s funeral […] The post ‘This was a human rights issue’: Over 1,000 people gather to mourn Lyoya, call for justice appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WNEM

Flint police investigating triple shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating after three people were shot in the city of Flint. On Sunday, April 24 at 3:29 p.m., officers from Flint Police Department were sent to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue for the incident. According to the initial investigation, three people were...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Unidentified body found in Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man’s body has been recovered from the Grand River on Saturday afternoon. According to Lansing Police Sergeant Michael VanBeek, a call was made to police around 1:40 p.m., saying that they saw a body near the dam at Brenke Fish Ladder. The Capital Area Dive Team was able to recover […]
LANSING, MI

