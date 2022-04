Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Grey is known to movie fans worldwide as the beloved Baby who gets romanced by Patrick Swayze’s handsome Johnny Castle in the Catskills in Dirty Dancing. After her mega-success with the film, the actress underwent two rhinoplasty surgeries that changed her face and made her unrecognizable to the public. That change was noted by Grey in her upcoming memoir, Out of the Corner, excerpted in the New York Times ahead of its release....

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO