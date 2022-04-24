Sacramento teen missing since March found in Oakland
A Sacramento teen that had been missing for more than a month has been found...www.kcra.com
A Sacramento teen that had been missing for more than a month has been found...www.kcra.com
hey man I just noticed she returned home but one thing if she was out there perfectly the pimple always come back and get her and really can ever for life so she needs company therapy some help amen
I am so relieved she was found. Heartbroken for what she may have experienced. May justice be served quickly and harshly.
Comments / 8