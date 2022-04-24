ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento teen missing since March found in Oakland

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sacramento teen that had been missing for more than a month has been found...

Life Is To Short
3d ago

hey man I just noticed she returned home but one thing if she was out there perfectly the pimple always come back and get her and really can ever for life so she needs company therapy some help amen

Reply
2
Avonlea Montague
2d ago

I am so relieved she was found. Heartbroken for what she may have experienced. May justice be served quickly and harshly.

Reply
2
