If you're just tired of making a trip to Target every single day, take a trip to Chicago and spend hours in this antique and oddities shop!. Because I've never made a stop here, this place is totally a hidden gem to me! With the endless products on the shelves and all over the store, I'm not sure I could look at everything in a single day. Have you been to Woolly Mammoth?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO