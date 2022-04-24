Dispatch: 2 injured in plane crash in SC

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Dispatch has confirmed two people were injured in a plane crash in Union County Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:54 p.m. to the Union County Airport.

(Source: 7NEWS)

(Source: 7NEWS)

Union County Emergency Services said the pilot took off from York County Airport and landed at the Union County Airport when something malfunctioned. The pilot ended up on the side of the runway in the area that is lower than the runway.

The FAA, Federal Aviation Administration, said the pilot was practicing touch and go landings when they veered off the runway.

Dispatch said the two people have minor injures and were taken to the hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.