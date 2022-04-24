ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees fans reward Gerrit Cole with standing ovation for big performance

By DZEVAD MESIC
 3 days ago
Gerrit Cole delivered a big performance on Sunday to lead the New York Yankees to a 10-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians and he was given a standing ovation by Yankees fans. Cole, who hasn't had an ideal season so far, delivered near a perfect performance on Sunday as he pitched...

