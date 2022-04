During an annual awards ceremony, Onslow County volunteers and impactful community members were recognized last week. The 2022 Golden Rule Lightkeeper Awards and Fabric of Our Community Induction Ceremony took place this past Wednesday to honor those who have made large impacts in Onslow. The awards were part of the United Way's program, Volunteer Onslow, for volunteer recognition, and the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee.

