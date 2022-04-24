ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

Retiring pastor is described as remarkable

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQmZu_0fIwNysN00

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)

He breathed new life into a struggling church, and helped reinvigorate an entire community.

Rev. William Webster of Grace Presbyterian Church in Martins Ferry retired Sunday after 35 years.

He created many outreach programs including The Clothes Line and the warming and cooling shelters.

He was known for his kind, welcoming presence, and the words, “Come on in, the coffee’s on.”

“It’s just remarkable, what he has accomplished here,” said Ida Mae Cummins, church secretary. “We’ve really been blessed to have him. We’re just so grateful. Today’s a really really hard day for us.”

“Bill has been a solid rock in this community for years, and we’re really going to miss him,” said Drew Brown of Martins Ferry. “Martins Ferry is going to miss him. The whole Ohio Valley is going to miss him.”

“He’s indescribable, really,” said Kari Cooper, church member. “He’s a family man.  He is very faith-driven. He wants to do stuff for the community.”

“Today we looked at the second John,” said Rev. Webster. “This is one of the last letters he sent to his churches, and he said to love one another. And that’s got to be the key. If we love one another, then we can move mountains. We can change our world. We can bring hope to people who feel hopeless. And that’s our mission. Love one another.”

Rev. Webster was one of the founders of Prisoners Against Drugs.

He started the free legal clinic and opened the Holy Grounds Café.

He served on at least ten boards, and was active in the reopening of East Ohio Regional Hospital.

He wrote a book, “A Place of Grace.”

He was also well-known for his coffee consumption;  he can drink two to three pots of coffee a day!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Martins Ferry, OH
Society
City
Martins Ferry, OH
Martins Ferry, OH
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio child missing after visiting Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A six-year-old girl from Whitehall, Ohio near Columbus has gone missing after a visit to Wheeling. Angel Mae Miller was taken from Ohio to Wheeling on April 19 by her mother, Ashley Straight, to visit a relative. Ashley Straight was supposed to return Angel Mae to her home in Whitehall, where […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Girl who shared edibles at Ohio school thought they were ‘Easter candy,’ police say

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old girl brought cannabis gummies to her elementary school and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy,” court records released Tuesday reveal. The girl’s father, Scott Macre, 43, is facing charges that include endangering children and possession of a controlled substance. The children who consumed the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Grace Presbyterian Church#The Clothes Line
WVNS

Special Report: Homelessness in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says as of January 2020, more than thirteen hundred people experienced homelessness on any given day here in the mountain state.  West Virginia has the eighth-lowest homeless population in the country.  According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, about .23% of people […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Salvation Army holds pepperoni roll fundraiser

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Pepperoni roll lovers listen up! The Salvation Army of Wheeling is hosting a pepperoni roll fundraiser for the next six weeks starting this Thursday, April 28th, from 11-2 PM. The pepperoni rolls will be sold out of the Salvation Army Disaster Relief Truck. Two locations include the Salvation Army’s office located […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Children and high schoolers compete in the West Virginia Rodeo

CROW, WV (WVNS)–Children of all ages came out to participate in the West Virginia Rodeo held at the Raleigh County Horsemen’s Association. The rodeo featured events like cattle wrestling, barrel racing, and more. High schooler Luke Maffa from Point Pleasant High School in Mason County said he lost weight to make sure he wins one […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Nearly 100 scouts camp out at Moundsville Penitentiary

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Nearly 100 scouts from all over the Ohio Valley and Pennsylvania are camping at the Moundsville Penitentiary. They are learning about first responders and earning law enforcement-themed merit badges. The Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Moundsville PD, and the Marshall County EMA along with other special guests sharing their skills were at […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Baby born in bathroom of house in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way Tuesday afternoon. A pregnant woman due to give birth Wednesday was at her mother’s house in Huntington when the baby suddenly decided it was time to enter the world. Dreama Kessick tells WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Volunteers help with Kathy’s House renovations

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Spring cleaning is taking on a new meaning for Kathy’s House.  The hospitality house in Glen Dale is getting a major interior makeover with the help of some volunteers.  As part of Williams Energy Corporation’s volunteer week, some employees spent Tuesday peeling wallpaper, painting and re-organizing food donations for Noah’s […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WVNS

Volleyball 4 Autism celebrates 13th year

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Troopers and officers, even E.M.T. are set to go head to head to battle for the net in a challenge that raises awareness and money for autism. April is autism awareness month and according to the C.D.C. 1 in 54 children have autism. The Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser helps West Virginia […]
BECKLEY, WV
WHIZ

Bowling Through the Decades

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville’s ready to bowl through the decades. Bowl for Kids Sake will take place Wednesday, May 4 through Friday, May 6. Right now there are 97 teams registered and they’d really like to get to 100 before sign-ups end. “We would really like...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Why Wheeling?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) What is so great about Wheeling? Well after a recent article called “Why Wheeling,” 7News Reporter Taylor Long decided to see and share what the Friendly City has to offer. From big city amenities to historical sites and a decades-long running symphony plus a professional sports team, I have to say, if […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy