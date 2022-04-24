ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

More local reaction over another Highlands interchange

By Rebecca Little
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcGh9_0fIwNxze00

Earlier this week we told you about the big news if you shop at The Highlands and that West Virginia is now moving forward with funding a second interchange at the large shopping area off Interstate 70 making things a lot easier when traveling to and from The Highlands.

West Virginia Congressman David McKinley sat down with 7News on Monday to talk about the project that will now come to fruition.

And then on Tuesday we caught up with Ohio County Commission President Randy Wharton about the state getting the green light on the long-awaited project.

McKinley says funding is there due to the bigger federal infrastructure bill that was signed by President Biden.

West Virginia’s portion would be about $6 billion and a chunk of that money will fund another interchange at The Highlands.

(CG; RANDY WHARTON, OHIO CO. COMMISSION PRESIDENT)

“The second interchange is something the Ohio County Commission has been working on for a couple of decades.  It’s extremely important for a whole list of reasons from safety to convenience to just something that’s necessary to promote the Highlands. We’ve been working with Congressman McKinley’s office for some time. We always knew that it was going to take a pretty serious partner to push this thing over the edge and he seems to have come through for us as usual.”

McKinley says funding is there due to the bigger federal infrastructure bill that was signed by President Biden.

West Virginia’s portion would be about $6 billion and a chunk of that money will fund another interchange at The Highlands.

McKinley says West Virginia’s six-billion dollar portion is part of the larger one-trillion dollar federal infrastructure bill that was passed last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Manchin energy mantra collides with reality in W.Va.

When Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) explains why he has blocked key parts of the president’s climate agenda, he often points to his support for an “all-of-the-above energy” strategy. In recent months, Manchin sank President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion social and climate spending package, jettisoned a high-profile nominee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Ohio County, WV
Government
County
Ohio County, WV
WBOY 12 News

First international flight lands in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Four months after Charleston’s Yeager Airport was designated as an “International Airport” the first international flight finally landed on Wednesday. The plane, which took off from London, Canada, touched down just before noon. Behind the controls was Bill Noe, who helped fund Marshall University’s flight school. Noe said this opens up […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mckinley
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Cg#Ohio Co
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle crashes into building in Charleston

UPDATE(7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A driver was cited earlier today after running a red light that led to structural damage to the Public Service Commission building. Tony Hazelett with Charleston PD says a two-vehicle crash happened near the Public Service Commission. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was cited […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two plead guilty to passing bad checks at West Virginia dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have pleaded guilty in relation to a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. Court documents say that 52-year-old Millard Patrick and 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that Turner passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative comes to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative will bring together leaders in government, industry and education Wednesday to talk about the future of the state’s evolving economy. National Energy Technology Director Dr. Brian Anderson will help lead the discussion that will start at 9 a.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Ohio recreational marijuana proposal moves forward

(The Center Square) – A grassroots organization trying to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Ohio took another step forward when two state lawmakers introduced the group’s proposed legislation. If the General Assembly fails to act and pass the language within a four-month deadline outlined by the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
KOOL 96.5

An Idaho Neighbor Legalizes Pot but Outlaws Marijuana

Marijuana is legal. Calling it marijuana is now illegal. In one of the most politically correct decisions in recent American history, state legislators in Washington and Governor Jay Inslee have called the word marijuana racist. The name will be replaced in all state documents and laws by cannabis. The rationale is that the Spanish word creates the impression Mexicans are responsible for the drug, which isn’t criminal in the state but is used recreationally and for medicinal purposes.
WASHINGTON STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia provides update on Wellsburg Bridge

It’s been a year since the largest bridge ever floated into place in Noth America was hoisted onto its piers above the Ohio River in Wellsburg. The 830-foot main span of the Wellsburg Bridge was floated down the river on barges and lifted into place by massive jacks on Monday, April 26, 2021. “The bridge […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy