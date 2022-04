Officials from Old Spanish Days (OSD) held a press conference on historic Plaza De La Guerra in front of City Hall attended by representatives from the City of Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Mayor Randy Rowse, and a bevy of community partners to unveil plans for Fiesta 2022. La Presidente Maria Cabrera and Mayor Randy Rowse were all pleased to announce that for the first time in three years, Santa Barbara will have a complete Fiesta in August 2022 with the return of the historic parade, both Mercados and a variety of dance and celebrations throughout the community.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO