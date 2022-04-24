ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

4-year-old boy dies after being hit by car

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police can confirm that a 4-year-old boy has died at the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday evening. Police say that it happened around 5 p.m. on Columbia Avenue...

www.whec.com

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#West Side#Law Enforcement#Whec#Strong Memorial Hospital#Whec Sduprey
2 On Your Side

Man seriously injured after motorcycle, dump truck collide

STAFFORD, N.Y. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon when a motorcycle collided with a dump truck. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Dana M. McGill of Batavia was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The crash happened around 12:35 p.m....
STAFFORD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot in Rochester dies of his injuries

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police said a man who was shot in the upper body on April 9 has died of his injuries. Javon Sampson, 33, was transported to Strong Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. He died on Thursday. RPD found Sampson shot around 5 p.m....
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Police: Child dead after being trapped under farm tractor

A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
WATERTOWN, NY
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy