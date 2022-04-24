ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sportscene analysis: 'Rangers' Leon Balogun didn’t need to go in with that force’

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportscene pundits Richard Foster and Leanne Crichton...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The consistent praise Charlie Nicholas appears to have for Celtic these days

Charlie Nicholas seems determined to re-invent himself as a pro-Celtic pundit rather than the guy we’ve all come to know and dislike over the past decade or so when he was working at Sky Sports and writing his weekly newspaper columns with regular digs at the club he supported as a boy. Here’s his latest and he’s beginning to sound like a contributor to a Celtic Fan Media site that Charlie of old…it even seems that Charlie has earned the right to have his name in green at the start of our articles….
SOCCER
BBC

Preston North End 1-4 Blackburn Rovers: Tony Mowbray's side win Lancashire derby

Blackburn Rovers thrashed Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Deepdale to end their five-game winless run and move to within three points of the Championship play-offs. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead, Sam Gallagher reacting quickest to scramble home after Ben Brereton Diaz's looping header came back off the post, before John Buckley's low shot flew into the bottom corner.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Balogun
Person
Leanne Crichton
SkySports

Anita Asante: Aston Villa defender, who played for England, Arsenal and Chelsea, to retire at end of season

Aston Villa Women defender Anita Asante says she will continue to be an advocate for women’s football after announcing her retirement earlier on Tuesday. The 36-year-old - who turns 37 on Wednesday - has had a career spanning over 19 years, with achievements including a quadruple-winning season with Arsenal in 2007, 71 caps for England and representing Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Motherwell
SkySports

Ref Watch: On-field decision right for Anthony Gordon penalty, but Sadio Mane and Richarlison should have seen red, says Dermot Gallagher

In the latest Ref Watch, Dermot Gallagher looks back on a feisty Merseyside derby, with penalty calls and possible red cards dominating the agenda. INCIDENT: Anthony Gordon, who had earlier been booked for diving by referee Stuart Attwell, appeared to be knocked to the ground by Liverpool defender Joel Matip as the two chased down a ball behind the home defence with the game goalless at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Villareal: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

It’s another massive night for the Reds — their final Champions League fixture at Anfield this season, in fact — as Liverpool will have the chance to set themselves up for yet another European Cup final, if only they can avoid becoming the latest victim on Villareal’s list of slain giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

RB Leipzig v Rangers: Germans eye 'final step' to first major trophy

Europa League semi-final first leg: RB Leipzig v Rangers. Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Thursday, 28 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound & follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app. "Our story of success is somewhat unique in all of...
UEFA
BBC

Rangnick looks to United future

With Manchester United unlikely to break into the Premier League's top four and almost certain to finish in the top seven, it's hardly surprising attention is turning towards what happens next. While the exact detail of his own future consultancy role has yet to be confirmed, Ralf Rangnick says he...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy