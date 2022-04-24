ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Caleb Love announces return to UNC

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrrZT_0fIwMJEZ00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Caleb Love is returning to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for his junior season, per his Twitter.

“The opportunity to play at North Carolina is something I’ll never take for granted. To play for the greatest fanbase in the world, to play with the most amazing teammates I could ever imagine and to play for coaches who support and challenge me in every way are all blessings that make me feel so fortunate,” said Love in a video announcing his return.

With Love’s return made official, that completes a clean sweep of returns for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

Love’s mate in backcourt RJ Davis announced his return on Saturday.

“Y’all thought I was leaving? Nah, let’s run it back,” said Davis in his Twitter announcement.

RJ Davis returns to UNC for junior season

Leaky Black announced his return for a fifth season on April 15.

“I am Leaky Black and I am a Tar Heel,” said Black in his announcement.

Leaky Black returning to UNC for 5th season

All-ACC big man Armando Bacot announced his return on April 13.

Bacot returning to UNC ‘to do it again’

“I’m back,” said Bacot in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U16B7_0fIwMJEZ00

UNC is now officially returning four of the five starters from its run to the title game last season, with the graduating Brady Manek being the lone exception.

For his part, Love started in 38 of the Tar Heels’ 39 games last season averaging 15.9 points per game.

Love was also an NCAA-All-Tournament team selection last season after averaging 18.8 points per game during The Big Dance.

With all their returning talent, plus future additions to possibly come from the transfer portal, UNC looks ripe to compete for the National Championship again next season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
WNCT

Former Havelock High star transferring from UNC

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Kamarro Edwards announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal and leave the University of North Carolina. Edwards, a four-star running back from Havelock High School, didn’t play this season for UNC after being redshirted. He came to UNC with high praise after a junior season where he […]
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reactions to UNC landing prized five-star recruit G.G. Jackson

The wait is finally over. After a long few weeks where UNC fans were teased by the idea of five-star recruit G.G. Jackson committing to the Tar Heels, the power forward ended his recruitment on Wednesday by pledging his commitment to the program. Hubert Davis and his staff have now landed the No. 1 player in the 2023 class to pair with fellow five-star guard Simeon Wilcher. It’s a great start for Davis who is coming off a run to the Final Four and will return four of those five starters. The future is certainly bright and now the Tar Heels will look to build on this. Following the commitment, there was plenty of reaction to the Tar Heels landing Jackson ranging from players to staff members, fans, and even the media. It’s a big moment for Davis and the Tar Heels, so we decided to take some of the best reactions we saw and put them together into one article. See the reactions below:   Former player and current staff member Brandon Robinsonhttps://twitter.com/BRob_4/status/1519394602071040003Jon Rothsteinhttps://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1519395161767391232BDahthttps://twitter.com/BDAHT/status/1519395708775931904Tate Frazierhttps://twitter.com/tatefrazier/status/1519393480337883136Jeff Borzellohttps://twitter.com/jeffborzello/status/1519393573636124672Armando Bacothttps://twitter.com/iget_buckets35/status/1519394545942863872UNC Basketball Twitter accounthttps://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1519393639079854083Caleb Lovehttps://twitter.com/caleb2love/status/151940284467107430511
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Class of 2023 standout forward G.G. Jackson announces commitment to join North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball program

Elite junior G.G. Jackson, one of the top players in the 2023 men's basketball class, announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday. Jackson chose the Tar Heels over South Carolina, UMass, Duke, Auburn, Georgetown and a couple of other programs that tried to jump into the mix in recent weeks. North Carolina was considered the heavy favorite entering Jackson's announcement, particularly after last month's coaching change at South Carolina. The Tar Heels had long been a factor in Jackson's recruitment, but -- after Duke's string of 2023 commitments and the Gamecocks firing Frank Martin and hiring Lamont Paris -- they had all the momentum over the last month.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
defpen

2023 Top Five Recruit GG Jackson Commits to North Carolina

Head Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have landed the commitment of 2023 top-five recruit and top-three power forward GG Jackson. He committed to the Tar Heels over the Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, and NBA G League Ignite team. Jackson is a top talent and likely “one and done” talent. He could likely be the first to do so in the Hubert Davis era of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The South Carolina native will move up one state to play college basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Caleb Love
WNCT

ACC: Pitt, Deacs out to keep momentum, Clemson hits reset

(AP) The Atlantic Coast Conference changed significantly last season with Pitt winning the league title, Wake Forest taking the Atlantic Division and conference powerhouse Clemson largely out of the mix by mid-October. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi and Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson believe their teams worked hard this spring to stay on top. Pitt defeated Wake […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC State baseball defeats ECU, 12-3

RALEIGH, N.C. – Twenty-eighth ranked NC State scored six runs over the first two innings and held off a pesky East Carolina club for a 12-3 win Tuesday night at Doak Field inside Dail Park. With the win the Wolfpack sweeps the home-and home series improving to 26-13, while the Pirates fell to 24-18. Trailing 1-0 in […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

J.H. Rose receiver Jayden Grimes commits, signs with WSSU football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose star wide receiver Jayden Grimes signed with Winston-Salem State University football Wednesday morning. Jayden finished fourth in the state in receiving yards his senior year. He is living proof you never stop chasing your dream. “It was tough since I didn’t really get too...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Wghp#The Tar Heels
cbs17

Hurricanes TV analyst Tripp Tracy to take leave of absence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tripp Tracy, the Carolina Hurricanes television analyst, will miss the remainder of the season and playoffs to “address a personal matter,” President and General Manager Don Waddell said Wednesday. “Tripp is going to take some time away from the team and the broadcast...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

UNCG opens new esports arena

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro has joined the world of electronic games, also known as esports, and has opened its first-ever esports gaming arena.   The Spartan facility can host up to 48 players at a time with 12 computers in a center section of the facility to showcase […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Daily News

Super sophomore: Taylor Carper's goal bonanza leads Southwest soccer hopes

Just like coach Chelsea D’Zurilla wanted, the Southwest girls soccer team methodically moved the ball up the pitch, with backline players starting the surge toward the middle. Seconds later, the Stallions were in business on the attacking side during a recent 8-0 home win over James Kenan. A midfielder pushed the ball toward goal and passed to Taylor Carper, who did what she has done best this season: find the back of the net. ...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy