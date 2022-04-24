ACPSD registration open for 2022-23 school year

Registration for Aiken County Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year is now open. Submitted photo

Registration for Aiken County Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year is now open.

According to a news release from the school district, the registration is open to all students, including those in kindergarten, new students who are not currently enrolled, returning students, and students applying for the 4K Child Development Program.

For students who are currently enrolled with the school districts, a parent or guardian can register through their Powerschool Parent Portal account. The parent portal is the primary source of information about a student, and it includes schedules, grades, attendance information, fee payments and parent surveys. If a parent or guardian does not have a parent portal, they need to contact the child's school to set one up. The portal can be found at https://aiken.powerschool.com/public.

New student registration is also done online. The parent or guardian will need an active email to register the child. The school zone locater, which can be found at acpsd.net and clicking About Us > School Zone Locator. This will automatically default to the school the child will attend based on the home address that is entered. If a school is not automatically assigned, complete and submit the registration, and the parent or guardian will be contacted with the zoned school.

There are several documents needed to register a new student, and those include the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and two proofs of residency which may include mortgage contract or statement, S.C. Driver's license or ID card, property tax bill or receipt, utility bill (electric, water or gas), cable/satellite, internet or telephone bill, homeowners/renters insurance policy, or a notarized letter from the landlord.

Items can be uploaded as either .doc or .pdf or the parent or guardian can take a photo and upload the image in .jpg or .png format.

The parents or guardians will be asked to enter any health information that is critical, along with the name of the child's pediatrician and dentist.

The form also includes emergency contacts and the contacts of the people authorized to meet the child at the bus. Any student who is in pre-k through second grade and riding an ACPSD school bus must be met by an adult at the bus stop and will not be left alone at the stop. However, an exception to this rule is if a younger student is riding a bus and getting off with an sibling in grade 3 or higher.

The parent or guardian will be asked to identify up to five people who can meet the child at the bus. The name and telephone numbers of each person will need to be provided.

For questions or more information, contact the school the child is zoned for.