Tyson Fury has reiterated that he is retiring from boxing, stressing that “no amount of money” will tempt him to change the decision. The 33-year-old undefeated WBC heavyweight champion once again declared himself happy with his lot and ready to hang up his gloves, three days on from beating fellow Briton Dillian Whyte via a sixth-round stoppage in front of a 94,000 crowd at Wembley.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO