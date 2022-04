April 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnksy said Wednesday that Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited him to join this year's Group of 20 summit. Zelensky wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Widodo, who holds the presidency for the 2022 G20 summit, and thanked him for extending an invitation to the meeting of world leaders set to take place in the Indonesian city of Bali in mid-November.

