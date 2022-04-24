ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford works out for girls in Ghana

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A morning workout in Rockford helped girls half way around the world.

Girls 4 Ghana is a non-profit organization that provides basic sanitary supplies to girls in Ghana. Maximum Performance, 106 S Madison St., reached out to the group, wanting to spread awareness on the issue.

G4G started the Sunday morning class with an introduction about what they do. They said that if they can make a positive contribution to the lives of the young girls, it will lead to a more fulfilling life for themselves.

“Some of these girls, the sad fact is, they may not attend school if they don’t have the supplies,” said Sarah Walker-Bending, vice president of Girls 4 Ghana. “So, if we can bring them the supplies and give them the education, it ensures that they have access and get their education.”

G4G has bi-weekly sewing events at Forest City Church, 1280 S Alpine Rd. They make a trip once a year to hand out the supplies they collect and make.

