Roscoe, IL

Roscoe church, NAMI hosts program to end stigma around children’s mental health

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Helping kids get the mental health support they need is not always easy. Studies show that at least one in five school-aged kids are affected by a mental health condition.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI , hosted an introductory program on Sunday about childhood mental illness at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 7404 Elevator Rd. The two most common problems kids face are anxiety and depression, in addition to other difficulties like ADHD, autism and eating disorders.

NAMI is trying to open the conversation on children’s health to end the stigma surrounding it.

“Our goal is to really educate the public in general about mental illness and ensure they get the help they need,” said Mary Lee, a volunteer training consultant at NAMI. “So, the good news is we are getting more educated, but there is still so much stigma attached to mental illness, especially with children and especially through social media.”

NAMI said that there is a shortage of child psychiatrists in Winnebago County, which is making it hard for kids to get the treatment they need.

