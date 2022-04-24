ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign Police confirm incident involving person and train

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirm there was an incident involving a pedestrian and a train last night.

It happened last night near Bradley and North Oak Street.

Police said that the investigation was handed over to the train company, Canadian National Railway. They have not shared any more information about the investigation.

Canadian National Railway declined to comment or provide further details.

