ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Construction continues on U.S. 20

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J22cH_0fIwJPJu00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Heads up for drivers on Monday, as construction on U.S. 20 around Rockford is starting back up.

One lane in each direction from Falconer Road near Calvary Cemetery to Simpson Road will be closed. It is the continuation of a two-year project on U.S. 20.

Work is expected to be wrapped up in November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford airport files for assessment of Bell Bowl Prairie expansion’s ecological impact

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s airport takes another step forward toward the completion of a $50 million cargo expansion project with a study aimed at assessing the controversial “Bell Bowl Prairie.” Administrators for the Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) and the Federal Aviation Administration have filed a biological assessment with the Fish and Wildlife Service […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois might start scanning license plates on highways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could soon see cameras installed along the state’s highways. That technology can scan license plates, and police said that it could help them solve crimes. The House passes a measure to install highway cameras that scan and read residents’ license plates. Governor JB Pritzker has called for expanding surveillance […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Cemetery#Uban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

10 Cold Cases in Illinois That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Are you obsessed with watching true crime shows, documentaries, and all things related to it?. Do you ever fall down a rabbit hole of reading about unsolved murder cases?. For some reason, I thought it would be fun to do some Googling about unsolved crimes in Illinois today. I came across a list of current unsolved cases from the Illinois State Police, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't overcome with sadness after reading some of them. The cases that got to me the most are the ones listed as "unidentified male" or "unidentified female". It's heartbreaking to me that someone, somewhere knows who these people were, and might be still wondering what happened to them.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Heavy smoke from Illinois fires closes roads

TROY, Ill. – There was heavy smoke coming from a fire at a mulch plant in Troy, Illinois, and brush fires near Edwardsville. Firefighters say that they have both fires under control. Police said that I-270 closed today between I55 and Illinois 159 because of a large brush large fire. The heavy smoke caused visibility […]
TROY, IL
WGN News

Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents stop using bird feeders and baths until the end of May due to an influenza strain that is impacting wild and domestic birds. The strain is called the EA H5N1 — which is a highly pathogenic avian influenza. Throughout the Midwest, infections from […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID-19 numbers rising across the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 numbers were at their peak in the stateline at the beginning of the year, then they fell off. However, the Illinois Department of Public Health is now warning that numbers are inching back up. There are currently 28 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 across Region One. Only 18% of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockton’s Chemtool ordered to cleanup after explosion

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Chemtool is being told to cleanup after last summer’s massive fire and explosions at its Rockton plant. The Illinois Attorney General, along with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, said that the court-enforceable order requires Chemtool to safely manage any remaining contaminants, as well as bring the site into compliance with environmental […]
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy