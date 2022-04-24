Construction continues on U.S. 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Heads up for drivers on Monday, as construction on U.S. 20 around Rockford is starting back up.

One lane in each direction from Falconer Road near Calvary Cemetery to Simpson Road will be closed. It is the continuation of a two-year project on U.S. 20.

Work is expected to be wrapped up in November.

