Driver Arrested After Saturday Night Fatal Collision in Interbay

A 33-year old man was arrested after he struck and killed a pedestrian late Saturday night in Interbay.

At 10:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported a motorist hitting a pedestrian near the intersection of 15th Avenue West and Gilman Drive West. Police arrived and found a man down in the roadway. Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the scene and declared the subject deceased.

Detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad responded to the scene and learned the suspect was driving northbound on 15th Avenue West at a high rate of speed. He passed another vehicle just south of Gilman Drive West, lost control of his car, and drove up onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrian.

The driver remained at the scene, and officers placed him under arrest. He was processed for DUI and booked into King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.