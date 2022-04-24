ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

McCrae Dowless, key figure in NC election fraud, dies after battle with cancer

By Associated Press, Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

WAKE COUNTY, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS/AP) – McCrae Dowless, a key figure in the NC-09 election fraud investigation, has died following his battle with cancer.

His daughter, Andrea Dowless Heverly, wrote that her father “passed away peacefully” Sunday morning, according to a social media post.

“We all loved him and will miss him dearly,” the post read in part.

Dowless was facing 13 criminal counts related to activities from the 2016 and 2018 elections.

These included charges of obstruction of justice, possessing absentee ballots, and perjury. He pled not guilty to the charges through his attorney and rejected a plea agreement offer.

Those charges will now be dismissed, the Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told QCN.

Unfortunately, COVID created a delay in the handling of this case like with many others. We had set a trial date of August and Mr. Dowless was entitled to the presumption of innocence through his day in court. There remain about six others charged related to this matter and we will be moving forward with those cases with the understanding that the State’s position was always that Mr. Dowless was the principal actor in coordinating the ballot process in question.

Lorrin Freeman, Wake County District Attorney

Dowless and others had been charged in 2019 on state charges related to the 2016 general election and the 2018 primary and general elections.

Dowless worked in 2017 and 2018 in part for 9th Congressional District candidate Mark Harris. Witnesses told state officials that Dowless, with help of his assistants, gathered hundreds of absentee ballots from Bladen County where he lived. Those workers testified they were directed to collect blank or incomplete ballots, forge signatures on them, and even fill in votes for local candidates.

Harris appeared to get the most votes in the November 2018 race, but the State Board of Elections ordered a new election. Harris did not run in the subsequent race, which was won by his successor as the GOP nominee, Dan Bishop. No charges were filed against Harris.

At the time, Dowless’s attorney Drew Sprague told Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory he was concerned about meeting trial deadlines because of Dowless’ medical condition. Dowless, who arrived in court using a cane, had a mini-stroke, and he had learned some spots on his lung may be cancer, Sprague said.

DeLancy, who saw Dowless last week, said Dowless “wanted the chance to defend himself against the state’s indictments” and rejected the plea deal “in hopes of being given his day in court.”

Dowless was “a man who was quick to trust and even love others by his acts of service,” DeLancy said in a text message.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

jazzy female
2d ago

That should be a lesson to all of these people that are doing the wrong thing!

