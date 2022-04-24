ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tar Heels’ Caleb Love returning after NCAA title game run

By AARON BEARD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27M42r_0fIwIgU000
1 of 3

North Carolina guard Caleb Love is returning for his junior season, a huge boost for the Tar Heels after their improbable run to the NCAA championship game.

The 6-foot-4 Love announced his decision in a social-media video on Sunday, the last day for players to declare for the NBA draft.

“The opportunity to play at North Carolina is something I never take for granted,” Love said. “To play for the greatest fan base in the world, to play with the most amazing teammates I could ever imagine and to play for coaches who support and challenge me in every way are all blessings that make me feel so fortunate.”

Love ended the video by announcing: “I’m back.”

Love’s return means the Tar Heels will bring back every starter except floor-stretching big man Brady Manek. Forward Armando Bacot was first to announce his return for a fourth season, followed by versatile top defender Leaky Black saying he would return for an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting guard R.J. Davis announced this week he’d be back for a third season.

Love was considered a potential second-round NBA draft pick, ranked as the No. 49 prospect by ESPN. He has game-changing scoring potential, which was critical to the eighth-seeded Tar Heels reaching a record 21st Final Four in coach Hubert Davis’ debut season.

“Caleb’s passion for this team and program are what motivates and drives him to win a national championship and eventually have a long, successful career in the NBA,” Davis said in a statement. “Nobody is better at taking and making big shots in pressure situations. He’s one of the most gifted players I’ve ever been around and I’m extremely excited to coach him another season.”

Love, from St. Louis, averaged 15.9 points while making significant gains with his shooting. He improved from 26.6% from 3-point range as a freshman to 36% this year. He also improved from the field (37.1%, up from 31.6%) and foul line (86.3%, up from 80.8%).

He showed an ability to shake off struggles and fearlessly try — and make — big shots.

Against UCLA in the Sweet 16, he scored 27 points after a 1-for-8 shooting start. Two games later, he overcame an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points — including a huge 3-pointer in the final minute — in the Final Four win against rival Duke.

Love struggled in the title-game loss to Kansas, scoring 13 points on 5-of-24 shooting.

Beyond the returnees, the Tar Heels add four-star recruits in point guard Seth Trimble, power forward Jalen Washington and small forward Tyler Nickel, while three-star big man Will Shaver enrolled in January to work out with the team.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn loses out on coveted Tennessee transfer

On Sunday, transfer and power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his commitment to Louisville via his Instagram. The native of Clarksville, Tennessee recently released a final five of SMU, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Auburn. However, it appears that he is headed to Louisville to play for newly hired head coach Kenny Payne.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Love
Person
Hubert Davis
The Spun

Former Ohio State 2021 Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

In today’s college football landscape featuring the NIL and transfer portal, no program is safe. Not even the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ryan Day has lost yet another player to the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Buckeyes defensive back Andre Turrentine is leaving the school and seeking out a new opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Nba#Tar Heels#The Tar Heels#Espn
TMZ.com

James Madison Univ. Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

Tragic news ... James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett -- who was just named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday -- has died, the school announced. She was just 20 years old. In a statement announcing the sad news Tuesday morning, JMU officials did not reveal...
HARRISONBURG, VA
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports' latest 2022 NBA Mock Draft includes 5 B1G stars as first-round picks

With the college basketball season well in the rearview mirror, the 2022 NBA Draft is quickly approaching. Many prospects have also finalized their decisions, helping to make the picture for the draft clearer every day. On Sunday, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson officially announced he would be returning to the Wolverines after...
NBA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A Warning For College Football Fans

College football in the 2010s compared to the 2020s is an entirely different landscape. Paul Finebaum doesn’t just think the current NIL and transfer portal frenzy is unsustainable; he believes it could be the end of the sport as we used to know it. College football is slowly, but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy