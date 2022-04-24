Man accused of killing Cayce Officer during murder-suicide investigation has been identified

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD)- SLED has identified a man involved in the murder-suicide that killed Cayce Police officer, Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr on Sunday.

According to the Cayce Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance report at a Rossmore Road home just after 2:30 a.m.

Shots fired from inside the house led to the death of Officer Drew Barr.

Following those gunshots, Austin Leigh Henderson, 36, locked himself in the house. A seven-hour standoff with police ended in the subject dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation and limited details are provided at this time.

