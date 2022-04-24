ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Man accused of killing Cayce Officer during murder-suicide investigation has been identified

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvD5x_0fIwICCK00

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD)- SLED has identified a man involved in the murder-suicide that killed Cayce Police officer, Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr on Sunday.

According to the Cayce Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance report at a Rossmore Road home just after 2:30 a.m.

Shots fired from inside the house led to the death of Officer Drew Barr.

RELATED: Cayce officer killed after suspect opens fire

Following those gunshots, Austin Leigh Henderson, 36, locked himself in the house. A seven-hour standoff with police ended in the subject dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation and limited details are provided at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 7

GG C
2d ago

It’s an easy search on Facebook , why is a white mans photo not circulating all over the news.. if he were black it would be

Reply
2
Related
WCBD Count on 2

SLED arrested a man and his three sons for shooting at, injuring passengers in a truck

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man and his three sons have been charged with attempted murder after opening fire on a truck and injuring passengers in Walterboro earlier this month. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they arrested 56-year-old Melvin Lemack and his children, 25-year-old Louis, 19-year-old Zakery, and 17-year-old Ellison […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Columbia mall shooting suspect acted in self-defense, attorney says

UPDATE (4:16 PM) – The Columbia Police Department announced 10 new charges against Price on Monday including one count of attempted murder. ____ COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The attorney for a man arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Columbiana Center that injured 14 people said his client was acting in self-defense when he opened fire. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Florida Woman Who Disappeared During Custody Handover Of Daughter Found Dead In Shallow Grave

A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WJBF

Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy