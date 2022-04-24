ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, NY

Water main leak in Whitehall

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3hUd_0fIwIAQs00

WHITEHALL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently working to identify and repair a water main leak. DPW said In order to conduct the necessary repairs, a full shut down of the water system must be conducted.

According to DPW, the water system will be shut down beginning Sunday, April 24 at 11:30 p.m., and may remain off until Monday, April 25 at 6 a.m. Officials said this will affect all users of the Village Water System.

See how many registered hunters are in New York

DPW has issued a boil water advisory in the village following repairs until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact DPW at (518) 499-1575.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Whitehall, NY
VTDigger

CDC rates 2 Vermont counties as having ‘high’ levels of Covid-19

The designation means that federal health officials recommend residents in Washington and Bennington counties take broad, community-wide precautions such as masking and social distancing. Seven other Vermont counties had “medium” levels of Covid, the CDC said. Read the story on VTDigger here: CDC rates 2 Vermont counties as having ‘high’ levels of Covid-19.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Uban Construction#The Village Water System#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Hornell sets limit on number of dogs per household

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell released a statement on Facebook, Friday afternoon, regarding the number of dogs allowed per household. They have announced that they are limiting the number of dogs allowed per household to four within the City of Hornell. This comes after city officials have had a number of instances […]
HORNELL, NY
WCAX

St. Albans Town businesses damaged in fire

Burlington's Church Street Marketplace has been voted the nation's Best Public Square by USA Today readers. Burlington police investigate weekend firearm incidents. A man accused of pointing a gun at staffers at a Burlington bar says he’s not guilty. Au Sable Forks house fire draws large response. Updated: 7...
BURLINGTON, VT
CBS Boston

VIDEO: Lawn Chair Flies Out Of Pickup Truck, Cracks Vermont State Police Cruiser Windshield

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities say it’s a good thing that no one was hurt Thursday when a lawn chair came flying out the bed of a pickup truck and hit a State Police cruiser on the highway. Video shows the chair coming loose as the truck changed lanes and cracking the cruiser’s windshield on I-89 in South Burlington. The trooper was able safety pull over to the side of the road. Police ended up ticketing the pickup truck driver for having an unsecured load. Yesterday, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a VSP cruiser. Luckily no one was injured. The pickup's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load. Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times! pic.twitter.com/Jl72JemFMU — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) April 22, 2022 “Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!” State Police tweeted.  
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

More April Snow In Forecast For New York

It looks like we are not quite done with the snow as the long-term forecast is calling for possible light snow showers mid-week. A cold front is expected to sweep across the state and bring some cold temperatures along with snow and freezing rain. Here is a look at how...
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy