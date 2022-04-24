Water main leak in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently working to identify and repair a water main leak. DPW said In order to conduct the necessary repairs, a full shut down of the water system must be conducted.
According to DPW, the water system will be shut down beginning Sunday, April 24 at 11:30 p.m., and may remain off until Monday, April 25 at 6 a.m. Officials said this will affect all users of the Village Water System.
DPW has issued a boil water advisory in the village following repairs until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact DPW at (518) 499-1575.
