Water main leak in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently working to identify and repair a water main leak. DPW said In order to conduct the necessary repairs, a full shut down of the water system must be conducted.

According to DPW, the water system will be shut down beginning Sunday, April 24 at 11:30 p.m., and may remain off until Monday, April 25 at 6 a.m. Officials said this will affect all users of the Village Water System.

DPW has issued a boil water advisory in the village following repairs until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact DPW at (518) 499-1575.

