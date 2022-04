MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An elderly man is accused of shooting a neighbor walking his dog while on a golf course. The incident happened in Delray Beach over the weekend. Deputies found 64-year-old Herbert Merritt lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his left ankle. Merritt told authorities he was walking his dog when Robert Levine, 74, started yelling at him for having a dog on a golf course. Levine then shot him and started beating him with golf clubs. Merritt was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK and Levine is being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO