RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Every single county in North Carolina has a low risk of COVID-19 illness and strain on the healthcare system. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has all 100 counties in the state in the “low” risk category, as it concerns the virus. The other two categories are “medium” and “high,” which most, if not all, counties have spent time in during the more than two-year pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO