Arby's employee arrested after throwing hot grease on customer, police say

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of stealing a sheriff’s patrol cruiser, leading deputies on a chase before crashing into another cruiser, authorities said. Jennifer Karol Cunningham, 27, of White Bluff, was charged with driving under the influence, felony theft, two counts of vandalism of government property, felony evading, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of simple possession, introduction of contraband, driving on a revoked license, two counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault, leaving the scene of an accident and an outstanding warrant from Dickson County for failure to appear in court, WZTV reported, citing Dickson County records.

