Walker County, AL

41 inmates baptized at Walker County Jail

By WBRC Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday was a moving and powerful day at the Walker County Jail. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced that 41 inmates were baptized in...

JMillz
1d ago

Uh oh I see 41 inmates trying to get out for good behavior 😂😂😂 Then 9 out of 10 will get locked right back up for the same thing they went in for! Sad but true!

