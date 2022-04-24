ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

Arby's employee arrested after throwing hot grease on customer, police say

By CALEB TURRENTINE, WBMA
ktxs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBMA) – An employee at an Arby's in Alabama was taken into custody Saturday after...

ktxs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

NYC man arrested after punching officer in face

WILKES-BARRE — A New York City man was arrested after he allegedly punched a Wilkes-Barre police officer in the face during a struggle in the Sherman Hills apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Tyrese William Warthen, 23, of Queens, ran away from officers investigating a domestic disturbance inside an apartment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Leader

Theft charges withdrawn against former store manager

WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville police withdrew 24 counts of theft against Christina Marie Yantorn, 36, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday. Court records say police charged Yantorn to stealing nearly $9,200 from daily deposits while she worked as a store manager at the West Side...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Hueytown, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Hueytown, AL
State
Alabama State
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘I can finally sleep at night’: man arrested for two armed robberies in Tacoma, under investigation

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of two armed robberies and under investigation for more than 12 others in Tacoma was in court on Wednesday. David Wenzel, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an armed robbery at a Walgreens at 4315 Sixth Ave. on April 13, and at AgriShop Tacoma Ace Hardware at 2012 S. 12th Street on March 3.
TACOMA, WA
CBS Miami

12-Year-Old Pompano Beach Student Accused Of Making School Threat

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pompano Beach middle school student accused of making a school threat has been arrested. The 12-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with making written threats to kill. Earlier that morning, a student at Crystal Lake Middle School learned of the threat and posted the information on social media as a warning about a possible school shooting. The school’s resource deputy investigated and identified the student responsible for making the threat. According to the sheriff’s office, the threat outlined a detailed plan to “infiltrate the school from all entrances” and “start little by little killing people.” The school was searched and no weapons were found. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff’s office said these types of threats are taken seriously, fully investigated, and could result in criminal charges. A threat to kill, to do great bodily injury, or to do a mass shooting, is a second-degree felony that is punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Grease#Uab Hospital#Medical Treatment#Wbma
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee woman accused of stealing patrol car during arrest

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of stealing a sheriff’s patrol cruiser, leading deputies on a chase before crashing into another cruiser, authorities said. Jennifer Karol Cunningham, 27, of White Bluff, was charged with driving under the influence, felony theft, two counts of vandalism of government property, felony evading, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of simple possession, introduction of contraband, driving on a revoked license, two counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault, leaving the scene of an accident and an outstanding warrant from Dickson County for failure to appear in court, WZTV reported, citing Dickson County records.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
UPI News

4 dead in Mississippi motel shooting, carjacking

April 27 (UPI) -- Three people died in a shooting at a Biloxi, Miss., hotel linked to a carjacking that left a fourth victim dead Wednesday, police said. The suspected gunman and carjacker also died and was identified by the Harrison County coroner as 32-year-old Jeremy Alexander Reynolds. The violence...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy