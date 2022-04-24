ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC baseball records, standings following April 24 contests

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 season, Vols Wire will look at SEC team records and standings.

Below are SEC team records and standings following April 24 contests during the sixth weekend of conference play.

SEC East: Tennessee 37-3 (17-1 SEC)

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello during the 2022 Vols’ baseball season at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. AP Photo/Butch Dill
Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin. Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. AP Photo/Butch Dill

SEC East: South Carolina 19-20 (6-12 SEC)

South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston AP Photo/Sean Rayford
Missouri head coach Steve Bieser. AP Photo/Butch Dill
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
LSU head coach Jay Johnson. Bob Levey/Getty Images
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. AP Photo/Michael Wyke
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

SEC West: Mississippi State 24-17 (8-10 SEC)

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

