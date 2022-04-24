SEC baseball records, standings following April 24 contests

No. 1 Tennessee (37-3, 17-1) has 16 games remaining in the regular season. The Vols have Southeastern Conference series remaining against Auburn, at Kentucky, versus Georgia and at Mississippi State. Tennessee has SEC series sweeps against South Carolina, at Ole Miss, at Vanderbilt, versus Missouri and at Florida this season.
The college football season hasn't been over for long, but already we're starting to see projections and picks for the year to come. Georgia is the reigning national champion, but the Bulldogs have plenty of competition in the SEC and around the country. Spring football is in the rearview mirror ...
Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, is still deciding where he wants to play college football. While SEC schools like Alabama and Georgia are among the favorites to land the quarterback, there’s one SEC school that is under the radar thanks to the impression made by its new head coach.
Division I college football as we know it could be headed for the pages of history. And it could happen as soon as the next decade, according to Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick. College football has changed in so many important ways in recent years: the introduction of NIL rules, the ...
After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
On Sunday, transfer and power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his commitment to Louisville via his Instagram. The native of Clarksville, Tennessee recently released a final five of SMU, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Auburn. However, it appears that he is headed to Louisville to play for newly hired head coach Kenny Payne.
Justyn Rhett changed his commitment from Notre Dame to Georgia on Monday. Rhett, who committed to the Fighting Irish back in December, decommitted after attending Georgia's spring game April 16. Rhett, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, is ranked No. 63 in the ESPN...
Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
The spring game is always more than just a football game for college teams. It’s an opportunity to show off your program to not only fans but to recruits as well. For Brent Venables, it was his first opportunity to put his team and vision on display for the world’s consumption.
College football in the 2010s compared to the 2020s is an entirely different landscape. Paul Finebaum doesn’t just think the current NIL and transfer portal frenzy is unsustainable; he believes it could be the end of the sport as we used to know it. College football is slowly, but...
Tragic news ... James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett -- who was just named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday -- has died, the school announced. She was just 20 years old. In a statement announcing the sad news Tuesday morning, JMU officials did not reveal...
Elite women's basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles, who was shot 10 times at a house party in North Las Vegas on April 16, signed a national letter of intent to USC, the school announced Monday. "Aaliyah is one of the most talented, athletically gifted basketball players I've known," Trojans coach Lindsay...
A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
Deion Sanders is not shy about offering some brutal honesty as Jackson State head coach. Even members of his coaching staff aren’t safe. Sanders’ Jackson State spring game was featured on ESPNU Sunday, and Coach Prime was a huge part of the broadcast. When chatting live with ESPNU during the game, Sanders took time out to praise new offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone. Sanders suggested that Bartolone would make the Jackson State offense less predictable, which was apparently a huge problem in 2021.
