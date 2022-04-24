Children and high schoolers compete in the West Virginia Rodeo

CROW, WV (WVNS)–Children of all ages came out to participate in the West Virginia Rodeo held at the Raleigh County Horsemen’s Association.

The rodeo featured events like cattle wrestling, barrel racing, and more.

High schooler Luke Maffa from Point Pleasant High School in Mason County said he lost weight to make sure he wins one of the events he thinks is the hardest.

“The hardest thing bull-riding right now for me. It’s a big mental game and you have to practice to get on bulls. And sometimes it can get a little scary, you can get hurt, but other than that it’s pretty good,” Maffa said.

With his win in bull-riding on Friday night, Maffa hopes he can go on to participate in states.

One of the participant’s jobs is to keep everyone entertained, and that’s exactly what Games Wayne signed up to do. He’s one of the clowns who run around the arena to make people smile. And he also competes in multiple events.

Wayne said it’s important to learn about horsemanship.

“Competing is really helping getting what you got to do and the speed of your horse and bringing it together,” Wayne said.

Competitor Taylor Fraley’s best friend is her horse Fab. She said she’s grateful Fab is in her life and it’s important to respect and help all animals in today’s rodeo.

“I’ve had her since I was a baby. So, we’ve grown up together she’s like my best friend. She’s always there for me no matter what. So, she’s just the best,” Fraley said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.