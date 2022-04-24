SLED investigating murder, suicide in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to SLED, 36- year-old Austin Leigh Henderson barricaded himself in a residence where a 7-hour

standoff ensued. Henderson shot and killed 27-year-old Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew ‘Drew’ Barr.

Henderson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Cayce Police Department has requested SLED to investigate this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.