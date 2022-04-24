SLED investigating murder, suicide in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday morning.
According to SLED, 36- year-old Austin Leigh Henderson barricaded himself in a residence where a 7-hour
standoff ensued. Henderson shot and killed 27-year-old Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew ‘Drew’ Barr.
Henderson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Cayce Police Department has requested SLED to investigate this incident.
