Lexington County, SC

SLED investigating murder, suicide in Lexington County

By Chynesah Sims
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to SLED, 36- year-old Austin Leigh Henderson barricaded himself in a residence where a 7-hour
standoff ensued. Henderson shot and killed 27-year-old Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew ‘Drew’ Barr.

Henderson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Cayce Police Department has requested SLED to investigate this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Robert Matthews
3d ago

Condolences to the officers family and to the suspects family, he did the right thing taking his own life.

Raggedyann
2d ago

Such a young officer. Domestic violence call's are extremely dangerous. He should have not killed the officer, only himself. Prayers 🙏 for the officer's family. God bless him 🙏

Public Safety
Sports
