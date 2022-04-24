Tennessee wears Florida football helmets following baseball series sweep

No. 1 Tennessee (37-3, 17-1 SEC) defeated Florida (23-17, 6-12 SEC), 6-4, in 11 innings Sunday at Condron Family Ballpark.

Tennessee becomes the first team in Southeastern Conference history to start league play 17-1. The only other team to start 16-1 was Tennessee in 1951.

Sunday’s contest concluded a three-game Southeastern Conference series between the Vols and Gators. The series sweep of the Gators in Gainesville was the first time since 2001.

The Vols defeated Florida, 3-0, in game No. 2 Saturday.

Tennessee defeated the Gators, 8-2, Friday in game No. 1.

Following Sunday’s game, graduate student Evan Russell shared postgame celebration on Instagram.

Russell and teammates wore Florida football helmets to celebrate the series sweep in Gainesville. Tennessee’s celebration can be watched below.