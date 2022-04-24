ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee wears Florida football helmets following baseball series sweep

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (37-3, 17-1 SEC) defeated Florida (23-17, 6-12 SEC), 6-4, in 11 innings Sunday at Condron Family Ballpark.

Tennessee becomes the first team in Southeastern Conference history to start league play 17-1. The only other team to start 16-1 was Tennessee in 1951.

Sunday’s contest concluded a three-game Southeastern Conference series between the Vols and Gators. The series sweep of the Gators in Gainesville was the first time since 2001.

The Vols defeated Florida, 3-0, in game No. 2 Saturday.

Tennessee defeated the Gators, 8-2, Friday in game No. 1.

Following Sunday’s game, graduate student Evan Russell shared postgame celebration on Instagram.

Russell and teammates wore Florida football helmets to celebrate the series sweep in Gainesville. Tennessee’s celebration can be watched below.

Auburn loses out on coveted Tennessee transfer

On Sunday, transfer and power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his commitment to Louisville via his Instagram. The native of Clarksville, Tennessee recently released a final five of SMU, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Auburn. However, it appears that he is headed to Louisville to play for newly hired head coach Kenny Payne.
Fast Rising QB Recruit Malachi Singleton Announces Commitment

Malachi Singleton’s stock as a 2023 recruit has been steadily rising this recruiting cycle. On Monday, the four-star quarterback prospect out of Georgia came to his commitment conclusion, and he’s elected to stay in the SEC. Singleton’s decision was broadcast on CBS Sports HQ; with his finalists being Arkansas, Georgia, Miami and UCF.
Hudson, Mosley baseball parting ways following season

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley Principal Brian Bullock announced Monday afternoon that they would begin searching for a new head baseball coach to replace Jon Hudson following the season. “We want to thank Coach Hudson for his dedication to Mosley Baseball during these past years and wish him and his team all the success […]
Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
Purdue basketball adds walk on, Thompson off to Florida Gulf Coast

A 6-8 forward from Columbus, Indiana has announced via Twitter that he will be a walk-on for the Purdue men’s basketball team starting this fall. Sam King, a 220-pound player from Columbus North, played in 53 games during his high school career and averaged 8.9 points. During his senior season he averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the line, according to statistics from maxpreps.com.
Military training coming to Central Florida in the next few weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. — About 2,000 military members from active and reserve units are taking part in combat training at facilities in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The Mississippi National Guard said in a news release that the Southern Strike exercise began Thursday and goes through May 3. It includes training for conventional operations, counterinsurgency, close air support, search and rescue, noncombatant evacuation and maritime special operations.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit announces that he has blood clot

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he has a blood clot and will not take part in the network's NFL draft coverage this week. Herbstreit made the announcement on a social media video, telling his followers that he's skipping the trip to Las Vegas this week on the advice of his doctors and amid an "abundance of caution."
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars Front Office Drama

Later this week, the Jaguars will make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They’ve had months to reach an agreement on which player they’ll take. Unsurprisingly, the team’s front office is reportedly still split on the prospect to spend the top pick on.
Tyreke Key signs with Tennessee

A Tennessee native will finish his college basketball career with the Volunteers. Tyreke Key, a graduate transfer who has spent the last four years at Indiana State, signed an Institutional Aid agreement with the Vols. Key, a native of Celina, Tennessee, was the state’s Class A Mr. Basketball in 2017....
Gator great Chris Rainey starts new speed camp in Belleview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been a while since we’ve had rain in North Central Florida. But even on the driest of days in The Swamp, it wasn’t that long ago that former Gators’ running back Chris Rainey was making people miss left and right. He even took his speed to the National and Canadian Football League and now he’s bringing the need for speed to North Central Florida.
