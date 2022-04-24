ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

POLITICS NOW: April. 23, 2022

 3 days ago

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

We break down all the money going into the Senate and Governor races

Governor Steve Sisolak says more needs to be done to cut down on violence in our schools

New polls are out, with very different results. We break down why they are different and what to look for in polling.

A court ruling court could give a green light to a massive development at Coyote Springs. But is there enough water for it?

