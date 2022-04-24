ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics London - 24/04/2022

BBC
 3 days ago

BBC

Ukraine refugees: Family needs visas to come to Wales

The home secretary has been urged to intervene in the case of a Ukrainian family of seven who cannot come to Wales because only five of their visas have been approved. Lilya Onopa and her six boys, aged between four and 14, are waiting to come to Chepstow, Monmouthshire. But...
Paul Scully
Fleur Anderson
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
U.K.
Reuters

Putin set to dig in like a 'cancerous growth' in Ukraine-UK's Wallace

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin may seek to consolidate what he has got in Ukraine and dig in, like a "cancerous growth" within the country, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. "You can see in his current statements he is, in almost desperation, trying...
BBC

Local elections: Children urge action to save wildlife

Children and young people are calling on local council election candidates to promise action to tackle wildlife extinction in Wales. They are joining a Wildlife Trust Wales campaign to help the 17% of species at risk of extinction by writing to the candidates. Iefan, aged 11 and from Powys, said:...
BBC

Denial of bail is silencing Hong Kong's democrats

China's national security law imposed on Hong Kong nearly two years ago has completely changed the territory's political landscape. Free speech has been curtailed, civil society groups have closed down and only Beijing-approved candidates can stand in elections. The law has also upended several long-standing legal principles - with one...
BBC

Elections 2022: Should Derby people have to book to use city tip?

On 5 May, people across the country will be taking to the polling stations to have their say on who runs their area. Derby City Council is one of the local authorities hosting elections, with a third of its seats to be decided. The city's residents have been talking about...
