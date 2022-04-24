ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ministers accused of sexual misconduct or bullying could be suspended while allegations are probed, Tory chairman hints

By Martin Beckford
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ministers accused of sexual misconduct could be suspended from their roles while under investigation, a senior Tory has hinted.

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden vowed that Boris Johnson would take a ‘zero-tolerance’ stance on ‘concerning’ claims of harassment.

His comments came after reports that three Cabinet ministers and two members of Labour’s Shadow Cabinet have been referred to the watchdog, set up in 2018.

A total of 56 MPs have been reported to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), which looks into accusations of bullying and sexual harassment in Parliament.

Claims being investigated are said to range from inappropriate comments to criminality, including the allegation an MP bribed a member of staff in return for sexual favours, The Sunday Times reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYJ7t_0fIwBxqo00
Ministers accused of sexual misconduct could be suspended from their roles while under investigation, a senior Tory has hinted

Asked yesterday if he could confirm three members of the Cabinet have been reported to the ICGS, Mr Dowden replied: ‘I’m afraid I can’t say one way or the other other than I’m quite sure that proper due process will be followed in respect of it.’

He was then asked if ministers would be able to keep their jobs if placed under formal investigation.

Mr Dowden told Times Radio said: ‘I think we’re getting a long way ahead of ourselves. I don’t even know whether that report is accurate in the first place.

‘But I know the Prime Minister and the Government shows zero tolerance of sexual harassment... and decisions will be taken in the light of that overall approach.’

He insisted that ‘the Government takes it very seriously’, despite the large numbers of referrals to the ICGS hotline.

ICGS cases are carried out in secret and the names of MPs involved are only published if they are found to have breached misconduct policies and then sanctioned.

Last week it emerged that accused MPs would not be banned from Westminster because such a move would threaten ‘the confidentiality of investigations’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3NfR_0fIwBxqo00
Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden (pictured above) vowed that Boris Johnson would take a ‘zero-tolerance’ stance on ‘concerning’ claims of harassment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says lawyer

A top human rights lawyer in charge of gathering evidence to prosecute Russia for war crimes has said troops have “tacit permission” to rape civilians.Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, who is part of a legal taskforce helping to build war crimes cases in Ukraine, said evidence so far shows “serious offences of a grievous kind” have been committed by Russian troops against citizens.Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, she said: “One of the things is that a change has taken place internationally in the recognition of rape as a weapon of war and what that means is not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Nadine Dorries signals BBC shake-up as she vows to ensure broadcaster is 'held to account' by media watchdog and steps up search for 'new way of funding'

Nadine Dorries has signalled the death knell for the licence fee by saying the Government is ‘ready to implement a new way of funding the BBC’. The Culture Secretary said the current model is ‘completely outdated’ and that in the coming months ministers would be ‘looking very seriously about how we fund the BBC’.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daniel Andrews is 'secretly questioned by Victoria's anti-corruption watchdog' over investigation into the Labor party

Premier Daniel Andrews has been secretly questioned by Victoria's anti-corruption watchdog as part of an investigation into the Labor Party. A draft report has revealed Mr Andrews is among several senior figures that privately admitted 'significant cultural reform is required within the ALP'. The Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission (IBAC) spoke...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy