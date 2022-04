SIDNEY - Yes, it has been windier across the Sidney area this spring, but trying to compare wind speeds from years past gets tricky. "Unfortunately, there's not a ton of climatological data regarding wind speeds from years past, so it's difficult to compare this season to previous ones," WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle said. "Although, based on what we've seen across that region, I think it's safe to assume that the winds have consistently stayed above average and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future."

