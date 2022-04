BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox fell just short in extra innings on Sunday afternoon, dropping the finale of their six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, 3-2 in ten innings. Akron plated both of their runs early against Zach Peek, while Bowie made a late push to tie in the eighth inning. After recording walk-off wins […] The post Baysox Battle in Extra-Inning Loss appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO