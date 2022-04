Rebuilds are not easy. That has to be an understatement. If you are into interpolating and extrapolating numbers at the 11 percent completion mark of this season, we can tell you that if the Washington Nationals stay on this pace that they will finish at 54-108. That would not even put the Nats in the worst record in baseball. The Reds would be far worse. Don’t worry, when the dust settles, there will be many teams competing for the worst record in baseball.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO