'Hawkeye': Hot Toys Figure Showcases the Marvel That Is Kate Bishop

In December 2001, author Michael Peterson dialed 9-1-1 to relay that he had found his wife Kathleen lying at the bottom of the stairs in their Durham home; in the minutes immediately following his call to paramedics, Kathleen died, but local authorities didn't quite believe Peterson's story that his wife's death was the result of a tragic accident, a simple slip-and-fall that wasn't caused by anything nefarious or deliberate. Police charged Peterson with murdering Kathleen, and the ensuing indictment — as well as the lengthy trial — became fodder for a media circus, and Peterson's case was also the subject of an in-depth docuseries titled The Staircase, by filmmaker and writer Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, which tracked Peterson's initial trial and conviction, as well as the retrial that followed after purported evidence based on the state's bloodstain analysis was found to be misleading. Peterson eventually submitted an Alford plea (in which he asserted his innocence, even while acknowledging the evidence was sufficient to convict) and was sentenced to time served, which culminated in his release from prison in 2017.

