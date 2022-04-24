ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Equestrian Foundation bringing horse show to Omaha

By Zoey Muessel
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXNgp_0fIwAOVM00

The Omaha Equestrian Foundation, the International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital is coming to the metro for an exciting horse show.

The CHI Health Center is hosting the 2022 International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital, on May 6-8.

There will be demonstrations, dining venues and a shopping expo to go to. The event people from nearly 40 states and multiple countries a chance to see and meet some equestrian athletes that are competing for over $250,000.

See the full press release below:

World-class equestrian competition will return to Omaha for the 2022 International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital, May 6-8 at CHI Health Center Omaha, site of the highly-acclaimed 2017 FEI World Cup™ Finals and the upcoming 2023 FEI World Cup™ Finals. In addition to its traditional Jumping schedule, the event will feature the exciting discipline of Vaulting for the first time.

Produced by the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, the International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital is not your ordinary horse show. Located in the heart of downtown Omaha, everything is under one roof – stabling, warm-up, competition arena, educational and exhibit area, demonstrations, dining venues, and shopping expo. The event gives riders, visitors and volunteers from nearly 40 states and multiple countries a chance to see and meet some of the world’s finest equestrian athletes, who will be competing for over $250,000 in prize money.

“Burlington Capital and the Omaha Equestrian Foundation are thrilled to showcase equestrian sport in Omaha,” said Lisa Roskens, CEO of Burlington Capital and Chairman of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation. “International Omaha features top riders, vaulters and horses and will be a taste of what we’ll host at next year’s FEI World Cup™ Finals. In addition, the educational and exhibit area showcases exciting aspects of the sport horse industry and creates access for children and other individuals to learn more about the horses, riders and competitions.”

The Jumping competition features classes at a range of heights and divisions including Children’s, Junior/Amateur, and Open, with the action starting at 8:00 a.m. each day. Evening performances open on Friday, May 6, with the $75,000 InIt2WinIt Speed Jumping Challenge at 7:00 p.m. The Challenge did not have qualifying events this year, making it more welcoming for new riders, and includes a charity component so riders and their charities are InIt2WinIt together.

International Omaha will also host an FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Qualifying Event for Individuals and Pas de Deux (pairs) on Saturday, May 7, at 7:00 p.m. This event features world-class Vaulting athletes as they prepare to compete for international titles in the FEI’s fastest-growing discipline. The FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Final that will also be held in Omaha in 2023 will mark the first time an FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Final is held in front of a North American audience.

Other highlights include the Developing Rider Invitational Jumping event on Saturday, May 7, which features locally based Junior and Amateur riders in the natural evolution of the annual tradition formerly known as Local Day. The free Demonstration Arena will also be open every day at 8:00 a.m.,

featuring demonstrations from a wide variety of disciplines and a clinic with Olympic Gold Medalist and Jumping World Cup Finals Winner, Melanie Smith Taylor.

Culminating in the $100,000 Grand Prix of Omaha on Sunday, May 8, International Omaha features courses designed by Portugal’s Bernardo Costa Cabral, an FEI 4* Course Designer who has been selected as Course Designer for next year’s World Cup Finals. Opening ceremonies for the Grand Prix begin at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com , starting at $10 for single-session and $45 for all-session tickets. VIP tables and packages are also available on ticketmaster.com and include access to the VIP lounge.

Free events (no ticket required), which include the Developing Rider Invitational, are available during the morning and afternoon performances, May 5-8. The event also will feature a tradeshow with a wide variety of shopping offerings, food sampling, and engaging educational exhibits for children. There will be opportunities for photos and autographs with riders.

For more information about the 2022 International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska teen celebrates prom in the hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nuckolls County teenager recovering from a devastating car crash got to celebrate prom in the hospital. For several weeks, 17-year-old Austin Roberts has been recovering from injuries he sustained in a car accident on March 31. He was set to go to prom with his girlfriend the next day.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Pets & Animals
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Omaha, NE
Government
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Show#Equestrian#Sport Horse#The Horses#Burlington Capital#The Chi Health Center#Chi Health Center Omaha
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Maroon 5, Nebraska native guitarist coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A famous pop band with a Nebraska connection is coming to the Cornhusker State. Maroon 5 is slated to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday, August 10. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Maroon 5...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KCCI.com

125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Casey’s Store is First of its Kind in the Area

Casey's just opened a new store in Iowa that's unlike any around it. Back in October of 2020, we told you that Casey's was getting a new look. They modernized their look with a new logo and dropped "General Store" from their name. Their online ordering, delivery, and curbside services have evolved recently too. Plus, they added new breakfast items last year that included burritos, bowls, and more. That's a lot of "new." Now, they've switched things up again.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Beloved Des Moines restaurant to close for good

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Suspects drives through Iowa golf course, jumps in lake

For two hours every morning and every evening for decades Farnam Street from 46th to Dodge becomes a one-way road. In the past few weeks, several viewers who felt like they hit a dead-end contacted 6 On Your Side for help. Only on 6: Suspect found in hot tub near...
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy