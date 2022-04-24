Omaha Equestrian Foundation bringing horse show to Omaha

The Omaha Equestrian Foundation, the International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital is coming to the metro for an exciting horse show.

The CHI Health Center is hosting the 2022 International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital, on May 6-8.

There will be demonstrations, dining venues and a shopping expo to go to. The event people from nearly 40 states and multiple countries a chance to see and meet some equestrian athletes that are competing for over $250,000.

See the full press release below:

World-class equestrian competition will return to Omaha for the 2022 International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital, May 6-8 at CHI Health Center Omaha, site of the highly-acclaimed 2017 FEI World Cup™ Finals and the upcoming 2023 FEI World Cup™ Finals. In addition to its traditional Jumping schedule, the event will feature the exciting discipline of Vaulting for the first time.

Produced by the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, the International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital is not your ordinary horse show. Located in the heart of downtown Omaha, everything is under one roof – stabling, warm-up, competition arena, educational and exhibit area, demonstrations, dining venues, and shopping expo. The event gives riders, visitors and volunteers from nearly 40 states and multiple countries a chance to see and meet some of the world’s finest equestrian athletes, who will be competing for over $250,000 in prize money.

“Burlington Capital and the Omaha Equestrian Foundation are thrilled to showcase equestrian sport in Omaha,” said Lisa Roskens, CEO of Burlington Capital and Chairman of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation. “International Omaha features top riders, vaulters and horses and will be a taste of what we’ll host at next year’s FEI World Cup™ Finals. In addition, the educational and exhibit area showcases exciting aspects of the sport horse industry and creates access for children and other individuals to learn more about the horses, riders and competitions.”

The Jumping competition features classes at a range of heights and divisions including Children’s, Junior/Amateur, and Open, with the action starting at 8:00 a.m. each day. Evening performances open on Friday, May 6, with the $75,000 InIt2WinIt Speed Jumping Challenge at 7:00 p.m. The Challenge did not have qualifying events this year, making it more welcoming for new riders, and includes a charity component so riders and their charities are InIt2WinIt together.

International Omaha will also host an FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Qualifying Event for Individuals and Pas de Deux (pairs) on Saturday, May 7, at 7:00 p.m. This event features world-class Vaulting athletes as they prepare to compete for international titles in the FEI’s fastest-growing discipline. The FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Final that will also be held in Omaha in 2023 will mark the first time an FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Final is held in front of a North American audience.

Other highlights include the Developing Rider Invitational Jumping event on Saturday, May 7, which features locally based Junior and Amateur riders in the natural evolution of the annual tradition formerly known as Local Day. The free Demonstration Arena will also be open every day at 8:00 a.m.,

featuring demonstrations from a wide variety of disciplines and a clinic with Olympic Gold Medalist and Jumping World Cup Finals Winner, Melanie Smith Taylor.

Culminating in the $100,000 Grand Prix of Omaha on Sunday, May 8, International Omaha features courses designed by Portugal’s Bernardo Costa Cabral, an FEI 4* Course Designer who has been selected as Course Designer for next year’s World Cup Finals. Opening ceremonies for the Grand Prix begin at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com , starting at $10 for single-session and $45 for all-session tickets. VIP tables and packages are also available on ticketmaster.com and include access to the VIP lounge.

Free events (no ticket required), which include the Developing Rider Invitational, are available during the morning and afternoon performances, May 5-8. The event also will feature a tradeshow with a wide variety of shopping offerings, food sampling, and engaging educational exhibits for children. There will be opportunities for photos and autographs with riders.

For more information about the 2022 International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital, click here.

