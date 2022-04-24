ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Supreme Court revisits prayer in school in football coach case

By John Kruzel
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzxwh_0fIwA5oo00
Tweet

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments in a high-profile case involving a high school football coach who was reprimanded for postgame prayers on the football field’s 50-yard line.

The dispute has drawn dozens of briefs from interest groups on both sides, with religious liberty advocates urging the 6-3 conservative majority court to advance their cause, while backers of the school have asked the justices to lay down a marker on church-state separation.

One unusual twist that makes the case’s stakes difficult to gauge is that coach Joseph Kennedy and the Seattle-area school district have offered sharply contrasting accounts of what transpired. Depending on which facts the court finds most persuasive, the case could be dispatched quietly, or it could mark a watershed in First Amendment law.

“A real question the court has to decide here is what version of the facts do they agree with. And to some extent, deciding that may very well decide the case,” said David Gossett, a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, who backed the school district in an amicus brief featuring accounts from former professional and college athletes and coaches.

The dispute Monday will pit Kennedy, a devout Christian, against the Bremerton, Wash., school district where he worked before his contract expired.

Starting in 2008, Kennedy began kneeling on the football field after games and conducting a brief prayer. Eventually, many of his players joined him, as did members of opposing teams. This continued without formal complaint until 2015, when the school told Kennedy to stop.

Administrators said Kennedy’s conduct violated school policy that prohibited staff from encouraging students to engage in prayer or other devotional activity. The record also shows that one player, an atheist, feared that not joining Kennedy’s midfield prayer “would negatively impact his playing time.”

Kennedy went on to defy the school’s order and was placed on administrative leave. He did not reapply for his job after his contract ended in 2015. He later filed a lawsuit, alleging the school violated his First Amendment speech and religious rights in disciplining him for his private religious expression.

The two parties painted very different versions of the events leading up to the litigation. Kennedy depicts himself as engaging merely in a quiet, personal and private prayer at the conclusion of games. The school district, for its part, portrays Kennedy as having led a highly publicized and disruptive campaign to promote his right to religious demonstration at a school event.

A federal district court in Washington sided with the school. The judge concluded that Kennedy’s conduct was not constitutionally protected because he had been acting in his capacity as a public employee.

Kennedy appealed but was again rebuffed. A unanimous three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based federal appeals court held that Bremerton School District (BSD) would have violated the Constitution’s prohibition on government endorsement of religion “by allowing Kennedy to pray at the conclusion of football games, in the center of the field, with students who felt pressured to join him.”

“Kennedy’s attempts to draw nationwide attention to his challenge to BSD compels the conclusion that he was not engaging in private prayer, but was instead engaging in public speech of an overtly religious nature while performing his job duties,” the panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit wrote.

As Kennedy takes his appeal to the Supreme Court on Monday, he’s joined by a number of outside backers. Among them is the American Center for Law and Justice, led by Trump-allied lawyer Jay Sekulow.

Sekulow’s group argues that the court should use the case as a vehicle to definitively wipe off the books any remnants of its landmark 1971 ruling in Lemon v. Kurtzman, which created a legal test for gauging church-state separation under the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause that conservatives have long argued goes too far in favor of secularism.

“As evidenced by nearly a half century of often scathing criticism from scholars, members of this Court, and lower court judges, Lemon is poorly reasoned,” Sekulow wrote in an amicus brief. “Its foundational flaw, of course, is that it is untethered to the original meaning of the Establishment Clause. Devoid of sound doctrinal underpinnings, Lemon is elastic and unprincipled.”

The school district also has supporters rallying around it, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has urged the justices to affirm the 9th Circuit’s ruling.

In an amicus brief, the ACLU told the court that speech by on-duty school officials at a school-sponsored event such as a high school football game “bears the strong imprimatur of the school.”

“Public schools must welcome students of all religions and those of none,” the group wrote. “That obligation is compromised when school officials take it upon themselves to convey (whether intentionally or not) religious messages.”

The group added, “Public schools thus have a constitutional duty to prevent their personnel from engaging in behavior that will place the school’s imprimatur on religious doctrine or activity.”

The amicus brief by Gossett, of the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, includes testimony from former professional and college athletes who say that coach-led prayer is “inherently coercive” on team members.

“The record here demonstrates that Mr. Kennedy’s actions had the propensity to, and did, lead players to feel compelled to participate in Mr. Kennedy’s expressions of faith even if they would rather not have done so,” they wrote. “Accordingly, amici urge the Court to affirm the decision of the Ninth Circuit below and re-affirm the bedrock principle that in the captive setting of a public school, ‘the government may not coerce [children] to support or participate in religion or its exercise.’”

The school district may be in for a tough fight given that the conservative-dominated Supreme Court in recent years has tended to be highly sympathetic to religious interests.

The case, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, will be argued Monday, with a decision expected by the summer.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
Law & Crime

Justices Alito, Thomas and Gorsuch Concerned About ‘Chimera of a Constitutional Tort’ Created by Justice Kavanaugh and Majority in Malicious Prosecution Case

A half an hour after the Supreme Court refused to take up any new cases and the justices declined to write on any matter relating to orders, the high court released a lone opinion Monday in a malicious prosecution case. SCOTUS held 6-3 in favor of petitioner Larry Thompson, a man who was was falsely accused of child sexual abuse before a case against him for obstructing an investigation and resisting arrest was suddenly dropped without an explanation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bremerton, WA
Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Bremerton, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Bremerton, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Government
Bremerton, WA
Education
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court’s ‘Shadow Docket’ Is Even Shadier than It Sounds

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for a business-friendly and anti-environment Trump-era regulation. That this conservative Supreme Court ruled in this way is par for the course. But what was somewhat unusual about the ruling was that the court used what is called its “shadow docket” to do so. This secretive, irregular, and unreasoned ruling from the Supreme Court has unfortunately become more common in the past few years. To understand the “shadow docket” and what is so problematic about the Supreme Court’s use of it, you have to first think...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cincinnati CityBeat

Unsurprisingly, Ohio Supreme Court Rejects Fourth Set of Legislative Maps

The Ohio Supreme Court turned away a fourth set of redistricting plans from the Ohio Redistricting Commission in a 4-3 decision on Thursday, but left the responsibility with the commission to redraw the maps yet again. In a separate announcement, the court also denied requests to hold commissioners in contempt...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Sekulow
Law & Crime

Disbarred Lawyer in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 Case Unable to Find Replacement Counsel. Feds Say He Has Made Several ‘Outlandish’ Demands.

The now-disbarred attorney for a right-wing militia member charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is apparently having trouble finding a replacement. Jonathon Moseley, whose insistence on pushing COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories in court earned him a serious rebuke from a federal judge, lost his license to practice law in Virginia on April 5.
VIRGINIA STATE
WEKU

Supreme Court seems sympathetic to a coach who claims the right to pray

The U.S. Supreme Court heard another church/state case on Monday in which the court's conservative super-majority appears to be moving toward a greater accommodation for religious expression in public schools. The case was brought by a public high school football coach who claims the right to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line at the conclusion of each game, joined by those of his players who want to participate.
BREMERTON, WA
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Case#Football Games#High School Football#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Christian
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

The Supreme Court ponders the right to pray on the 50-yard line

The U.S. Supreme Court finds itself immersed in culture wars again today. The justices will hear a high school football coach's argument that he has the right to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line at the end of games. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports. NINA TOTENBERG, BYLINE:...
BREMERTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Praying Coach’s Religious Rights Logic Scores With Supreme Court

Arguments will mark fourth religious rights case in court term. The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is likely to side with a praying football coach in the latest dispute seeking to bolster religious rights. The justices on Monday heard arguments from Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job at a public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Is Full of Questions as Justices Consider Case of Praying Football Coach

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Monday in what has become known as the “praying football coach case.” Stylized as Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the case pits one man’s desire to exercise his personal religious beliefs against a school district’s efforts protect its students from religious coercion; in legal terms, it’s the latest example of Free Exercise Clause versus the Establishment Clause. During oral arguments, the justice traded seemingly hypotheticals, attempting to tease out which facts in the underlying dispute might be most impactful for the ultimate verdict.
BREMERTON, WA
The Hill

The Hill

548K+
Followers
66K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy