Sharon family reflects on life-saving organ donations

By Samantha Bender
 3 days ago

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Miracles run in the Babcanec family. To have a child in need of an organ transplant is hard for any parent — Patty Babcenec, mother of three, says to have two is unimaginable.

“It’s something you don’t expect, you have these beautiful children and then you get the news that something’s not right,” Patty said.

When Patty’s son Joshua was three, they found out something wasn’t right — they began looking at his older brother Joe because a lot of kidney issues can be hereditary.

“Joe went trough a biopsy which identified the kidney disease. It’s a genetic disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis or FSGS,” Patty said.

Unfortunately, the disease progressed quickly. The family found out Joe needed a transplant in April 2001, and by September, his kidneys had completely failed and he had to start dialysis.

The Babcenec’s prayers were answered when they found out Patty was able to donate a kidney to her son.

“As a parent, and I know any parent who goes through something when their kids aren’t well or are dealing with something, you just want to make it better and we were fortunate that we were able to do something and make it better for them,” Patty said.

Then they receieved the news that Joshua would also need a transplant — One year, one month and two days later, it was Joshua’s dad Boe’s turn to step up.

“The kid was just a little guy. You’d do anything for your kids, I mean there was no thought process as far as should I or shouldn’t I do it,” Boe Babcanec said.

Joshua is now 24 and remembers frequent visits to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

“I remember just like as a kid being in all these sterile rooms and offices,” Joshua said.

Though the family has always been close, Joshua said this pair of miracles has strengthened their bond even more.

“Everyone has ups and downs in their life but it is such a beautiful gift that I received,” Joshua said.

Anyone interested in registering for organ donation can visit UPMC’s website .

