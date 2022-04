OAKLAND, Calif. - The 2022 MLB season is young, and there’s already been much said about the low fan draw at the Oakland Coliseum for the A’s games. While the attendance for the season home opener on April 18 came in at 17,503, the anemic turnout for the following games has been notable. In fact, the Athletics have been dead last in the league by a good margin for attendance, averaging fewer than 7,500 fans over the seven games, including a 42-year low of roughly 2,700 fans mid-week in the game versus the Baltimore Orioles last week.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO