ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Arkansas parents discuss tough topics after Hot Springs kidnapping

By Andrew Epperson
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJsht_0fIw84tc00

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) — After a Hot Springs teen was kidnapped earlier this week, parents across the state are having tough conversations with their kids about safety.

Police said that the 17-year-old was found Tuesday at about 3:22 p.m. in the 4700 block of Central Avenue with minor injuries and then transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, Dayla Ferrer, 19, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Samuel Bolling Jr., 38, of Nashville, Tennessee, were booked into the Garland County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

Michelle Gates Roberts lives in Hot Springs, and she said an Amber Alert went off on all her digital devices. The same happened with Jack Roberts, 12, her son.

“He came home [and said,] ‘Hey, did you hear about it?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I heard about it,'” Roberts said. “We went through a reminder conversation.”

Michelle Gates Roberts said she talked to her son about how to recognize potentially dangerous situations and who to ask for help.

“If the children know you’re able to have these hard conversations, they will come talk to you about anything,” Michelle Gates Roberts said.

Resources exist that help parents have these discussions. The Morgan Nick Foundation is based in Arkansas, and it supplies educational materials to help in a number of areas.

The foundation is named for Colleen Nick’s daughter, who disappeared from Alma in 1995. Since then, Colleen Nick has become an advocate for missing children and their families.

“There are lots and lots of safety tips to guide parents in these conversations,” Colleen Nick said.

Colleen Nick said normalizing the discussion can help make it an easier topic to bring up.

“I think the best thing a parent can do is not try to do it all in one conversation,” Colleen Nick said. “Talk to your kids about it every day.”

The Amber Alert system was named for Morgan Nick up until recently, and Colleen Nick said that system along with social media make it much easier to get the word out when a child is abducted.

“There’s always room for improvement, but the fact of the matter is because this resource exists, this [Hot Springs teen] is safe today,” Colleen Nick said.

Michelle Gates Roberts said all she can do is try to equip Jack Roberts with the tools he needs in case he encounters a dangerous situation.

“Most people are good,” Michelle Gates Roberts said. “There are a few people who aren’t.”

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Arkansas police are searching for missing teen

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are currently searching for 17-year-old Trynytee Case. Case was last seen in the Exchange Street parking deck in Hot Springs, Ark. on Monday, April 18, 2022, around 9:15 PM, after leaving work. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with the logo “pour some sugar on […]
HOT SPRINGS, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two arrested in connection to Arkansas teen’s kidnapping, officials say

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Two people are behind bars after an amber alert was issued for an Arkansas 17-year-old girl earlier this week. Samuel Wayne Bolling, 38, of Nashville and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery in the first-degree and false imprisonment in the first degree after Trynytee Case was taken after work on April 18, a release said.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Springs, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, AR
State
Tennessee State
City
Hot Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping
KARK 4 News

Woman killed in Forrest City night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy